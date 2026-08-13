India vs Pakistan Can Only Meet Under THIS Condition at Asian Games
India and Pakistan may not be facing each other in the Asian Games. Both teams are not set to face each other in the prestigious tournament, creating two possible conditions for a match to happen. They could clash for the bronze or gold medal.
The only way in which cricket fans are able to witness the iconic rivalry of India and Pakistan is via the tournaments. Whether it is the ICC events, ACC events, or even the Asian Games, watching India go against Pakistan has been one of the things which every cricket fan would want to witness. But unfortunately, this may not happen in the Asian Games.
The tournament will be taking place in Japan, as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have received direct qualification. Since India and Pakistan are placed in quarter final 1 and 2, both of them won't even stand a chance to meet each other even in the semi-final stages.
This also means there are two scenarios left for the two arch rivals to still clash against each other. The first will be the finals of the tournament, where the two teams will clash for gold, and the second scenario is where they clash for the bronze medal.
Our Take
India and Pakistan will be heading to the Asian Games being the favourites to win the tournament. There are chances that the Indian team will carry on its momentum as the defending champions, but Pakistan will have to bring out their best to cause an upset and reach the finals. The road to the gold medal will be challenging for both teams but it will be a thrilling encounter if they clash in the finals again.