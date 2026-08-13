Pat Cummins Has NO Sympathy for England as Bazball Faces Criticism
Pat Cummins talked about the struggles of the England cricket team lately. In an interview before the series against Bangladesh, he was asked about the Bazball. While the interviewer said a long question, he simply replied by saying that he doesn't care about the same.
The cricket rivalries are absolutely nothing if both teams don't talk about each other off the field. And this is the way in which the Aussies are able to get another edge over England. With the previous Ashes series, England was left in distraught, as the team went on to lose the series by a huge margin.
Following this, changes were also made to the captaincy and Head Coach. Ben Stokes retired as a captain and a player both, while Brendon McCullum stepped down from his position. While England is struggling to get back on its feet in the Test format, Australia has already started playing the next series against Bangladesh.
Pat Cummins doesn’t care about England cricket. 😄 pic.twitter.com/uqzArbPuyn— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 12, 2026
And right before the series against Bangladesh, Pat Cummins was present in an interview. One reporter asked him a long question about England cricket and the Bazball era dying. While the question was long enough, Cummins simply replied to the same by saying that he doesn't care.
Our Take
Pat Cummins really has been the silencer, as his team forced various changes to the England cricket lineup. While the majority of the fans would say that it was done due to the New Zealand series, the changes began from the loss suffered at The Ashes. Cummins knows that the damage is now done, so he simply replied by saying that he doesn't care about the Bazball anymore.