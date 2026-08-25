A lot of wickets falling just on one day in a Test match has been a lot common for the fans to witness. It is not just a rare thing which happens when the matches take place in Asian conditions, but even when it happens in the SENA countries. Bangladesh was able to show great performances against Australia in the first Test, as they even managed to do well in the second Test. However, the pitch at South Mackay has received a lot of criticism over the double standards by the senior stars of the game.