Najmul Hossain Shanto Questions the Double Standards Around Mackay Pitch
Najmul Hossain Shanto shared his thoughts on the Mackay pitch in Australia. A massive total of 18 wickets fell at this venue on the first day, as the pitch is now likely to receive a good rating. Shanto talked about the double standards of subcontinent pitches and the rating system.
The pitch at South Mackay has been the centre of attention for a long time. And with the recent game between Australia and Bangladesh, this venue was noticed more by the fans and cricket analysts. When both teams clashed for the second test, a massive total of 18 wickets fell down just on day one.
A Test match which is expected to last five days, became a game which ended in five sessions only. Following this, a lot of criticism was given to the venue by the fans, as they even said that if this would have happened in Indian venues, the pitch would have been criticised by even the former English or Australian players. Now, Najmul Hossain Shanto also talked about the venue.
He said in a latest interview, “Normally, when we play in the subcontinent and 18-19 wickets fall in a day, there is a lot of talk, everyone speaks up. Eighteen wickets fell on Day 1 here too. People need to understand that. The pitch was challenging, and that’s why 18 wickets fell. When we play in the subcontinent, let’s make sure we don’t forget these things.”
Our Take
A lot of wickets falling just on one day in a Test match has been a lot common for the fans to witness. It is not just a rare thing which happens when the matches take place in Asian conditions, but even when it happens in the SENA countries. Bangladesh was able to show great performances against Australia in the first Test, as they even managed to do well in the second Test. However, the pitch at South Mackay has received a lot of criticism over the double standards by the senior stars of the game.