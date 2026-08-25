The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is expected to be a batter-friendly track with quick outfield and consistent bounce. The shorter boundaries will allow batsmen to score more runs in this game, as spinners and cutters will play a crucial role in the middle overs when the pitch gets slow. Batters will only be able to score freely once they are settled on the crease. Warm and humid conditions with mostly clear skies are expected, with little threat of rain.