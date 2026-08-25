Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bat Fails, But He Turns Heads With the Ball
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wasn't able to perform well in the Duleep Trophy with the bat. He managed to score just 8 runs off six balls. While everyone thought this game would be bad for him with the bat, he decided to contribute with the ball. He went on to take 2 wickets for the team to change the game.
East Zone has advanced to the semi-final stages of the Duleep Trophy, and it has been an amazing journey for the team. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was expected to be the star for the team in this game, but he didn't do well with the bat.
When East Zone batted first in this game, he was only able to score 8 runs for the team in just six balls. The entire team was able to post a strong total, which helped them to be on the better side of the game. However, fans were disappointed that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not able to do well for the team with the bat.
Instead, he was able to contribute for the team with the ball. In the final innings of the game, he was able to take 2 wickets for the team in just 3 overs while conceding 11 runs.
Our Take
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been able to do well for the team even in the competitive games. At the stages where other players have not been able to do much well even with experience, he has been able to perform well for the team with the ball. Even though the outing was not good for Vaibhav with the bat, he was able to contribute for the team with the ball.