BCCI Likely to Grant Associate Membership to Another Team
BCCI is now expected to grant membership to an island nation associated with India. It is being reported that the next AGM will discuss giving associate membership to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. This meeting will mainly discuss the representative of the BCCI in the ICC meetings.
The BCCI is all set to conduct yet another Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is reported to take place on 18 September. According to reports, a notice for the meeting has been sent to all the member associations, to allow them to participate in the same, along with Devajit Saikia.
The key objective behind this meeting is to decide who will be the representative of the BCCI in the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, there are a few other things, which will be discussed for the improvement of Indian cricket and even bring one more team to the domestic format. It is being reported that the BCCI is looking forward to grant membership to the Cricket Association of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
If the reports are true, the Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands will be able to receive associate membership from the BCCI. Currently, the BCCI is having 38 members overall, and Andaman could be the first ever team to be an associate member in the same.
Our Take
The Annual General Meeting which will take place on 18 September will be playing a vital role for the BCCI. The board will also have to make some vital decisions along with the membership of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It is being said that the tenure of Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar, is coming to an end, as the BCCI looks for the individuals who could take up his role in the board. Moreover, the board will look for suitable players in this position, as the World Cup approaches.