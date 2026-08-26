The Annual General Meeting which will take place on 18 September will be playing a vital role for the BCCI. The board will also have to make some vital decisions along with the membership of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It is being said that the tenure of Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar, is coming to an end, as the BCCI looks for the individuals who could take up his role in the board. Moreover, the board will look for suitable players in this position, as the World Cup approaches.