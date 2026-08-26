Anuj Rawats Heroics Send Purani Dilli 6 Into the Next Round
Purani Dilli 6 went on to secure a five run victory over Outer Delhi Warriors in the Eliminator game at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The team started off by posting 175/7, as Anuj Rawat played a crucial knock of 41 runs.
Priyansh Arya and Yajas Sharma kept Outer Delhi in the game, but disciplined death bowling helped Purani Dilli to win.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is expected to favour the batsmen with its consistent bounce and quick outfield. The shorter boundaries at this venue will be able to encourage the batsmen for stroke play, as spinners and cutters will turn out to be effective in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Warm and humid Delhi conditions with mostly clear skies are expected, providing favourable conditions for a full match.
Toss
Outer Delhi Warriors win the toss and decide to bowl first. The team aims to restrict Purani Dilli 6 to a low total, and chase down later, when the pitch starts favouring the batsmen more.
Lineups
Purani Dilli 6: Anuj Rawat (C), Samarth Seth, Aryan Gaur, Dev Lakra, Lalit Yadav, Rohan Rathi, Pankaj Jaswal, Digvesh Rathi, Rajneesh Dadar, Udhav Mohan, Gaurav Saroha, Ashwini Chillar (Impact)
Outer Delhi Warriors: Priyansh Arya, Akshay Saini, Yajas Sharma, Rushal Saini, Shivam Bhan, Anant Sareen, Shivam Sharma, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma (C), Navdeep Saini, Sammar Kohar, Mohit Panwar (Impact)
Match Report
Purani Dilli 6 made an aggressive start after being asked to bat first, as Anuj Rawat and Samarth Seth put pressure on the bowlers. They went on to score 54 runs for the opening partnership, before Navdeep Saini took the wicket of Seth for 29. Rawat went on to attack the bowlers but Harsh Tyagi removed him for 41, leaving Purani Dilli 6 at the score of 78/2.
Aryan Gaur and Dev Lakra had a 56-run stand which helped to rebuild the innings. Gaur was able to target the boundaries as Lakra rotated the strike effectively. Siddhant Sharma was able to remove Lakra for 34, breaking the stand. Lalit Yadav gave a late acceleration by scoring 38 runs off 22 balls, while Rohan Rathi added 20 runs off 12 balls. Purani Dilli 6 finished scoring 175/7 in 20 overs, setting a competitive total.
Outer Delhi Warriors made a strong start, as Priyansh Arya and Akshay Saini raced to score 57 runs in the opening phase. Digvesh Rathi was able to remove Saini for 31, as Rajneesh Dadar also removed Arya for 43. Yajas Sharma and Sujal Saini rebuilt the chase with a 61-run stand. Sharma lost his wicket after scoring 36, but Sujal continued to attack the bowlers.
The team needed 35 runs off the final three overs, when Shivam Bhan smashed three boundaries to keep the chase under control. But Pankaj Jaswal and Digvesh Rathi bowled well in the death overs. Outer Delhi needed 14 runs off the last over, and managed to get only nine, finishing at the score of 170/8.
Player of the Match
Anuj Rawat won the Player of the Match award for scoring 41 runs off 27 balls, which helped Purani Dilli 6 to post a strong total on the board.