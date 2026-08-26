MS Dhoni’s CSK Future Takes a Twist After Major Fallout
MS Dhoni's bond with the Chennai Super Kings has taken a major hit in the recent days. It has been reported that Dhoni connected with the CSK management to acquire a stake in the team. While Captain Cool demanded 25%, the management was willing to offer a maximum of 5.5%.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been one of the oldest players in the history of Chennai Super Kings. He has been associated with the team since the first ever season of the IPL, but his bond with them has come to a major setback for the first time in a long time.
According to reports, Dhoni connected with the CSK management to acquire a stake in the team. He asked for 25% stake in the team, but the management was unwilling to give such a huge chunk of the team to their former captain. Instead, they decided to hand over 3% stake, as the negotiations started between them.
Dhoni dropped his demands to 20% and further to 18% but the management was unwilling to offer such high rates. However, they managed to bring down a last offer to Dhoni, where they offered him 5.5% stake. Since the difference between their demands was much more than expected, the stake deal didn't take place even after the negotiations.
Our Take
The bond between Chennai Super Kings and Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not been good in recent days. Dhoni didn't play a single game for the team in the previous season, even when he was declared fit. With the departure of Stephen Fleming a few months back, and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the IPL 2026 season, it was clear that Dhoni seemed unhappy with the management decisions.