Dev Chaudhary Faces Massive Backlash Over Unusual Batting Before Club Drops Him
Dev Chaudhary went viral during the Delhi Premier League. He was not a part of the auction, but still made it to New Delhi Tigers, and even played a few games. But fans noticed his batting style which suggested that he doesn't know much about the game and is still getting a chance to play.
The Delhi Premier League has been on the headlines due to the inclusion of one player, and it is Dev Chaudhary. While the tournament was set to be focused on the performances of top players such as Ayush Badoni and Anuj Rawat, Dev Chaudhary took the majority of the attention over the selection issues.
He played in the tournament for New Delhi Tigers, and fans noticed various unusual things in his gameplay. Dev was unable to hold the bat properly, and even the fielding sessions showed that he was unable to catch the ball properly. This led to backlash by the fans, as questions were also raised on his selections.
Following all the criticism, Dev Chaudhary was dropped by New Delhi Tigers after playing two games. Reports claim that he was suggested by a former India Under-19 player and Delhi pacer. But the club has reportedly sent him back and even confirmed that his father won't send him back to the club.
Our Take
Dev Chaudhary’s selection has been a big controversy in the Delhi Premier League, as fans have questioned his game to a great extent. Now it seems that a probe will take place in this matter, and eventually it will be found out how he made it to the tournament. It is also being said that he didn’t take part in the auction of the tournament, but still made it to the New Delhi Tigers.