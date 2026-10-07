Smriti Mandhana knows what it takes to be the skipper of the Indian cricket team. And she has already taken up the responsibility a few times when Harmanpreet Kaur was unavailable to play for the Indian team. Now that the responsibility lies fully in her hands, it doesn't mean that she would be kept alone. She also has Harmanpreet Kaur, who has decided to continue with the Indian team as a player for a few more years.