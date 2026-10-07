Smriti Mandhana Reveals First Reaction After Taking India Captaincy
The India Women's team has received a captaincy change, with Smriti Mandhana taking over all three formats. Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as a captain yesterday, as Smriti became the frontrunner to take over. Having captaincy experience in WPL, she aims to continue it in the ICC events.
After a long time, the India Women's team has received a change in captaincy. Harmanpreet Kaur has been leading the team since 2016, before being an all format captain later on, but she decided to step down as a captain from all formats of the game. An announcement regarding the same was even made by the former captain on her Instagram.
Following this, the BCCI had to announce its team for the series against Zimbabwe Women. With Harmanpreet Kaur no longer being a captain, the responsibility has now been passed on to Smriti Mandhana. She already holds experience as a captain, leading RCB to win two titles in the WPL.
After being appointed as the skipper of the national side, Smriti Mandhana talked about her true emotions on the same. She said, "To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour. Representing India has always meant a great deal to me, and to now have the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply.”
Our Take
Smriti Mandhana knows what it takes to be the skipper of the Indian cricket team. And she has already taken up the responsibility a few times when Harmanpreet Kaur was unavailable to play for the Indian team. Now that the responsibility lies fully in her hands, it doesn't mean that she would be kept alone. She also has Harmanpreet Kaur, who has decided to continue with the Indian team as a player for a few more years.