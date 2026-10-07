Ajit Agarkar Steps Down as Chief Selector, Twitter Reacts.

Twitter Reacts to Ajit Agarkar’s Exit as India’s Chief Selector
Ajit Agarkar has officially stepped down as the Chief Selector of the Indian cricket team. He won't be a part of the selection meetings now, as the board starts looking for new members to take over. As Gautam Gambhir posted about the same, fans on Twitter just can't keep their calm.
It is now official that Ajit Agarkar has stepped down as the Chief Selector of the Indian cricket team. He worked with the team for the last few years and even helped them to build up a strong squad, capable enough to win three ICC titles.
But the last few months remained a lot challenging for him, due to which he decided to step down as his tenure came to an end. As the BCCI opened the applications for a new Chief Selector, Gautam Gambhir even made a post regarding Ajit Agarkar and his contributions to the Indian cricket team.
As it was expected, the comments section was not filled with fans giving their praises to Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir. Instead, they decided to react in the most hilarious way possible:
Count These Too
@GautamGambhir The only chairman of selector- Head coach combo to suffer these embarrasments in Indian cricket. 3-0 whitewash vs NZ at home 2-0 whitewash vs SA at home 2-0 whitewash vs IRE at IRE 4-0 whitewash vs ENG at ENG First time losing a ODI series to a D-sided NZ at home— Shivnath S K (@KShivnath43889) October 7, 2026
Gautam Gambhir proudly mentioned that Agarkar helped India to win 3 ICC trophies. Instead, he should also mention the Test whitewashes, Ireland series loss, and more.
Very Sad
@GautamGambhir I am very sad today. Going to miss him badly https://t.co/8WGYYffE43— Mustafa Moudi (@Mustafamoudi) October 7, 2026
A Twitter user used the meme of Akshay Kumar where he was pretending to be sad but was actually happy. He even said that he is actually very sad with Agarkar stepping down.
One Mistake
@GautamGambhir Ajit Agarkar made just one mistake: he forced Kohli to retire from Test cricket. Otherwise their jobs was commendable 🙌— prafull dev (@prafulldevijxo) October 7, 2026
One of the worst mistakes which have been ever made by Ajit Agarkar was forcing Virat Kohli to retire from Test cricket. Otherwise his time with the Indian team has been commendable.
Non-committal Who?
@GautamGambhir Non committal selector left team before Ro-Ko. 🔥🤣— UR Doctor (@drashakaushik) October 7, 2026
Ajit Agarkar said that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are non-committal for the World Cup. Now he has left the team before the two stars.