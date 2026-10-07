Ajit Agarkar Steps Down as Chief Selector, Twitter Reacts.

Twitter Reacts to Ajit Agarkar’s Exit as India’s Chief Selector

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor 17

Ajit Agarkar has officially stepped down as the Chief Selector of the Indian cricket team. He won't be a part of the selection meetings now, as the board starts looking for new members to take over. As Gautam Gambhir posted about the same, fans on Twitter just can't keep their calm.