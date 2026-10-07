Virat Kohli’s Team Strongly Responds to Premanand Maharaj Allegations
The claims surrounding Premanand Ji Maharaj have been on the internet for a while. It was suggested that Kohli was paid 5 crore rupees for each visit. But recently, the spokesperson of Virat Kohli has responded to these allegations, denying the same.
Over the last few days, Premanand Ji Maharaj and Virat Kohli have been on the headlines. It was rumoured that Virat Kohli was paid 5 crore rupees by the team of Premanand Ji for each visit. And these allegations took over the internet by a storm.
This allegation was made by Falahari Maharaj, whose real name is Dinesh Sharma, the President of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, a religious advocacy organisation based in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. It should be noted that there was no public evidence which could have supported the allegations made by him.
But the spokesperson of Virat Kohli decided to respond to the same. He took it over to the social media handles, as he said, “We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli's spokesperson even said that the visits done by the King to the Ashram of Premanand Ji Maharaj are done in a spiritual manner. With this, all the allegations which have been made by Dinesh Sharma over the King and Premanand Ji Maharaj have been thwarted at their very best. It now remains to be seen what actions will be taken against the fake rumours which have been spread against them.