Sehwag-Dravid Duo Returns to Indian Cricket as Sons Earn Under-19 Selection
The duo of Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid could be witnessed again in the game. And this time, it will be done with the help of their sons, who have been selected in India's Under-19 team. Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid have been selected for the tour of Australia, scheduled later this year.
Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag are known as one of the most popular duos of the Indian cricket team. One of them stood tall for his defences, while the other stood tall for his attacking style, which made their duo much more balanced than the others.
However, it has been a long time since fans have watched them together, since both of them retired from the game more than a decade ago. It seemed impossible to watch the Dravid-Sehwag duo back in the game, but the impossible has finally happened.
Their sons, Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid have made the comeback of this duo possible. Both of them have been selected for the India Under-19 tour of Australia, which is scheduled to take place later this year. The One-Day series between these two teams will be a lot intense, as fans await to see them together.
Our Take
Cricket fans are a lot excited to know the fact that the Sehwag and Dravid duo is about to be back in the game. While it won't be Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, it is being expected that their sons will be able to carry on the legacy created by their father in the Indian cricket team. This is also one of the key reasons why the series between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 will be holding a great significance for both of them.