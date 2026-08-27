Cricket fans are a lot excited to know the fact that the Sehwag and Dravid duo is about to be back in the game. While it won't be Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, it is being expected that their sons will be able to carry on the legacy created by their father in the Indian cricket team. This is also one of the key reasons why the series between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 will be holding a great significance for both of them.