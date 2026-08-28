Indias Asian Games Squad in Doubt? BCCI Considers Sending "B" Team
The BCCI may not be sending the actual Indian squad for the Asian Games. After taking a look at the facilities in Japan, the board has expressed its dissatisfaction. Following this, it is being said that the board may send the B team for the Asian Games, scheduled to take place next month.
The BCCI has already announced the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Games, which is scheduled to take place in September. However, it is being reported that some changes could be made to this team, following the recent developments. This time, the issue has been with the facilities in Japan.
It has been reported that the BCCI is unhappy with the level of facilities their players would receive in Japan during the Asian Games. This has made it questionable whether the board will be sending the announced team to play in this tournament or not. However, it is also being said that the board may consider sending its B team.
With the tournament set to commence within the next few weeks, it still remains a question whether the board will be sending its main team or not. Having players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and more, has already strengthened India's chances to win. But now it all remains a question.
Our Take
The decision by the BCCI to change the team still remains to be taken, and if the reports are true, the board will be announcing the same within the next few days. However, it won't be much beneficial for the team in this tournament, as the players in the main team have more experience and they significantly increase India's chances of winning in this tournament.