India Women Through to Semi-Finals After Beating Japan, Twitter Reacts
India Women have dominated Japan Women in the Asian Games, as the team advanced to the semi-final stages. After Japan Women only managed to score 57 runs, India Women chased down the target in just five overs. The stage is now set for the semi-final against Bangladesh Women.
The campaign for India Women in the Asian Games has started with a bang. The team went on to face Japan Women in the quarter final, and this match turned out to be one-sided. Japan Women were batting first in this game, and they fell down badly against India's attack.
Shree Charani was able to take four wickets for the team, which helped to restrict Japan Women to a score of just 57, before being all out. Shafali Verma went on to dominate with the bat, as she managed to score 40 runs alone in this 58 runs chase.
As she completed the target, India Women also made their way to the semi-final stages of the tournament. The team will now be facing Bangladesh Women in the semi-final stages, as they aim for a spot in the finals.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Japan > Pakistan
@subha_d_luck Aabe indian tu khusra ha naa teri girl friend bhaag gaai wo beautiful ha?🤔— Ali Hasnain (@AliHasn37089646) September 18, 2026
Recently when India faced Pakistan, they managed to score just 55. But Japan faced them for the first time and posted two more runs than Pakistan.
Comparison
@GemsOfCricket But this champion squad was too terrified to bat first against minnows? Why are these cowardly Indian captains so terrified?— Dopamine (@kya_ukhaad_lega) September 18, 2026
India Women's team going against other minnow teams in Asia is just fantastic. The best way to describe it is the fact that a dog is in the same pond as the ducks.
Look at the Positives
@mufaddal_vohra Japan has been defeated very badly but it is a good thing for Japan that it got a chance to play against India.— Deepak Meena (@Iamdeep0408) September 18, 2026
The Indian team went on to defeat Japan in the most dominant fashion. But the good thing for Japan is that they finally got to play against the Indian team.