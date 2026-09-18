With Jos Buttler becoming the first ever batsman to cross the 15,000 runs mark in the T20 format, it is clear that he is no ordinary batsmen in the shortest format. Whether he plays for England or for any franchise team, he goes on to give his best and allow his team to dominate the game without any issues. Still, fans are just waiting for any Indian to join the list, as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stand in the list of the highest run-scorers in T20s.