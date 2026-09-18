Jos Buttler Rewrites the T20 Record Books in Sri Lanka Clash
Jos Buttler has created a new record in the shortest format of the game. With the second T20I against Sri Lanka, he has managed to get past the 15,000 runs record in this format. He is now the only batsman to have achieved this, as various star batsmen wait to join the list.
With every T20 match Jos Buttler plays, he just goes on to create records in the shortest format of the game. In the T20I series against Sri Lanka, he has now gone on to create a record in the game which no other player has managed to do so, in the history of the game.
In the second T20I, when England were set to chase down the total of 146 runs, Jos Buttler decided to give them a strong start. And he did this by scoring 30 runs off 16 balls with 4 fours and one six. These 30 runs also helped him to become the first ever batsman to cross 15,000 runs in the T20 format.
While this format has been dominated by various other batsmen such as Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, and more, no one ever managed to cross the 15K runs mark.
Our Take
With Jos Buttler becoming the first ever batsman to cross the 15,000 runs mark in the T20 format, it is clear that he is no ordinary batsmen in the shortest format. Whether he plays for England or for any franchise team, he goes on to give his best and allow his team to dominate the game without any issues. Still, fans are just waiting for any Indian to join the list, as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stand in the list of the highest run-scorers in T20s.