Big BGT 2027 Update as One Venue Could Be Changed
A venue change might be taking place in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy soon. The BCCI is planning to shift the fourth Test from Ranchi to a different venue. Sighting concerns with the sunlight at the venue, the board doesn't want the Indian team to compromise with any game in the series.
The Indian team will be having its next home series against Australia, which will take place next year and consists of five games. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy returning to India after three years, this one will be crucial for the team to reach the WTC finals.
And for the same, the BCCI is also looking for ways in which the matches could be conducted without any issues related to the bad light. It has been reported that Ranchi, which is scheduled to host the fourth Test, might be having a change in its venue for the series.
This game could be shifted to Hyderabad, Rajkot, or even Visakhapatnam. The main reason why Ranchi might not be able to host this game is due to the fact that the city witnesses early sunset during the winter months. As the BCCI aims to get the most out of all games, it is necessary to ensure such changes.
Our Take
India is standing at the fifth spot in the World Test Championship standings. And now with seven games remaining in their WTC cycle, the team will have to look at the series against Australia as a core one. Since the BCCI would also not want any game to end in a draw, a venue change is likely to be announced soon. Australia is standing comfortably at the top of the WTC table, as they now aim to end the campaign on a strong note against India.