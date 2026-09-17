Sure Bet of the Day, September 17! Multiple Pitches. Non-Stop Action!

Sri Lanka tour of England - England vs Sri Lanka

The 2nd T20I between the England team and the Sri Lanka team is scheduled on 17th September, 2026. Seeing the odds, the England team are entering the contest as the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds England 1.40 Place a bet Sri Lanka 2.90 Place a bet

Why are England Still Well Backed?

England head into the contest in strong form, with 4 wins in their last 4 completed matches and another recent game listed as NR. They have also dominated Sri Lanka in their last 5 meetings, winning all 5. Harry Brook has been England’s standout batter, scoring 390 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 55.71 and a strike rate of 191.17. Jos Buttler has added 212 runs at a strike rate of 155.88. With the ball, Adil Rashid has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches, while Jofra Archer has also claimed 14 wickets in 9 games.

As the Sri Lankan side prepares for the 2nd T20I, their recent form remains a concern, with 4 losses in their last 5 matches. They have also struggled badly against England, losing their last 5 encounters. Pathum Nissanka has scored 262 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 29.11 and a strike rate of 142.39, while Dasun Shanaka has contributed 261 runs at 32.63 with an impressive strike rate of 176.35. Dushmantha Chameera has picked up 14 wickets in 9 matches, although his economy rate is 9.48. Maheesh Theekshana has taken 13 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 7.19.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the England vs Sri Lanka clash, the Sophia Gardens pitch in Cardiff is expected to offer a fairly even contest between batters and bowlers. The surface can provide some movement for fast bowlers in the early overs, particularly under cloudy conditions, with bounce also likely to keep batters cautious. As the match progresses, the pitch may become slightly slower, bringing spinners into the game. Batters should find scoring easier once they spend some time at the crease. Captains may prefer bowling first after winning the toss, as chasing sides have enjoyed a slight advantage at this venue. Considering the conditions and seeing the odds, England have the edge here.

Afghanistan tour of India - India vs Afghanistan

The 3rd and Final T20I of the series between India and Afghanistan is scheduled on 17th September, 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The odds are currently in the favour of the Indian team.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India 1.10 Place a bet Afghanistan 6.50 Place a bet

Why is India Still Well Backed?

India have made a strong start and are in excellent form heading into the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan. They won the 1st T20I by 7 wickets with 38 balls remaining and remain unbeaten against Afghanistan in their last 5 meetings. Their recent form reads L, W, W, W, W, showing a consistent run of results. Shreyas Iyer has been impressive with 316 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 45.14 and a strike rate of 149.05. Ishan Kishan has added 321 runs at 32.1, while Arshdeep Singh has taken 9 wickets in 6 matches.

In the Afghanistan camp, the team will be looking for a much-improved performance after losing the opening T20I to India. Their recent results show L, L, W, W, L, highlighting inconsistency coming into this contest. Ibrahim Zadran has been their leading batter, scoring 378 runs in his last 9 matches at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 135.97. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has also contributed 305 runs at a strike rate of 153.26. With the ball, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Azmatullah Omarzai have both taken 12 wickets in their recent matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the action shifts to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, batters are likely to enjoy the conditions, with a reliable surface, decent bounce and a fast outfield creating plenty of scoring opportunities. The compact boundaries could make it easier for aggressive hitters to find regular boundaries, particularly in the opening overs. Spinners may become more influential once the pitch starts drying out, as the surface can provide some assistance with grip and turn. Seamers are unlikely to get much movement early, so variations, cutters and changes of pace could be useful. A competitive T20 total could reach the 180-200 range, while evening dew may make batting easier for the team chasing. India are entering the contest as the favourites here.

European T20 Premier League - Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians

The 30th match of the European T20 Premier League is set to be played between the Rotterdam Dockers and the Dublin Guardians. Seeing the odds, the Rotterdam Dockers are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Rotterdam Dockers 1.81 Place a bet Dublin Guardians 1.97 Place a bet

Why are Rotterdam Dockers Still Well Backed?

Dockers have enjoyed a strong campaign in the ETPL, with 5 wins, 2 losses and 1 no-result from 8 matches. Their recent record reads W, L, L, W, W, showing a positive turnaround heading into this fixture. They are 4th in the points table with 11 points and an NRR of 0.017. Faf du Plessis has been their standout batter, scoring 353 runs in 8 matches at an average of 58.83 and a strike rate of 141.2. Anrich Nortje has led the bowling attack with 19 wickets at an economy of 6.41, while David Wiese has claimed 16 wickets. Dockers also won the previous meeting by 7 wickets.

Guardians are struggling near the bottom of the ETPL table after a difficult campaign. They have managed only 1 win from 9 matches, suffering 8 defeats and collecting just 2 points. Their recent form of L, W, L, L, L highlights their poor run. They sit 6th with an NRR of -1.117 and will need a major improvement to challenge the Dockers. James Vince has been their best-performing batter, scoring 264 runs in 7 matches at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 145.05. Harry Tector has contributed 207 runs. Craig Young has taken 12 wickets in 5 matches, while Matt Hollard has 8 wickets. Guardians will be aiming to end their losing streak.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the contest at The Village in Malahide, Dublin, the playing surface should provide a fairly even battle between the batters and bowlers. The pitch is likely to offer reliable bounce, which can help batters score freely once they adjust to the conditions. Fast bowlers could find some assistance from the new ball, particularly at the start, although accurate lines and lengths will be important. The surface may become easier for stroke-making as the innings moves forward. Spinners could become effective if the pitch starts to slow down later. Chasing could be the preferred option after the toss. Considering their better form and higher position in the standings, Rotterdam Dockers are the favourites here.