Ajit Agarkar Says No to Extension as BCCI Eyes New Chief Selector
Ajit Agarkar has reportedly refused to extend his contract as a Chief Selector. Amidst all this, he would be stepping down from his post soon, as the BCCI eyes a new contender. Parthiv Patel, former Indian cricketer, is being seen as a possible option for the same.
The BCCI is about to bring a massive change, which was somewhat awaited by the Indian cricket fans. Ajit Agarkar, who recently headed the selection meeting for the Asian Games and West Indies ODI series, has his tenure officially coming to an end.
It has been reported that Ajit Agarkar has refused to extend his contract with the BCCI, as he aims to move forward in his career. With Agarkar not continuing further with the board, it is now time for the BCCI also to look at the other options who could take up this position for the World Cup 2027.
Some reports claim that it would be Parthiv Patel, who has come down as a top contender for the BCCI to replace Ajit Agarkar at this position. Parthiv has already been a part of the Indian team for years, as he shares a bond with Indian veterans such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma too.
Our Take
The BCCI is about to go through a major shake up in the coming days, as the board aims to find a new Chief Selector as soon as possible. Even though Parthiv Patel is being seen as a possible option, it is still not confirmed whether he is the only contender or not. Earlier some reports even said that the board was looking at VVS Laxman, who is currently acting as the Interim Head Coach of India, whenever needed.