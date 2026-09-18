The BCCI is about to go through a major shake up in the coming days, as the board aims to find a new Chief Selector as soon as possible. Even though Parthiv Patel is being seen as a possible option, it is still not confirmed whether he is the only contender or not. Earlier some reports even said that the board was looking at VVS Laxman, who is currently acting as the Interim Head Coach of India, whenever needed.