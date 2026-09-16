Sure Bet of the Day, September 16! Barbados Tridents Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: A Solid Bet of 1.77

Parimatch Best Odds Barbados Tridents Women 1.77 Place a bet

Why are Barbados Tridents Women Still Well Backed?

For the Barbados Tridents Women, the recent form has been mixed, with 3 wins and 2 losses in their last 5 matches. They head into the playoffs after a defeat against Guyana Amazon Warriors Women on September 13, although their earlier results included important wins. Qiana Joseph has scored 176 runs in 9 matches, while Hayley Matthews has contributed 107 runs and picked up 6 wickets in 5 games. Afy Fletcher has also taken 8 wickets, giving the Tridents another reliable bowling option.

For the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, momentum is on their side after winning their last 2 matches following 3 consecutive defeats. Their recent victory over the Tridents by 5 wickets will give them confidence before this playoff. Shemaine Campbelle has been their most consistent batter, scoring 232 runs in 10 matches, while Realeanna Grimmond has added 183 runs. Shabnim Ismail has led the bowling attack with 9 wickets in 5 matches at an economy rate of 5.60, and Ashmini Munisar has also taken 9 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, the surface is expected to offer a fair battle between batters and bowlers. The new ball could assist fast bowlers with movement, bounce and some seam, making the opening overs important. Batters who spend time at the crease should find good bounce and enough pace to play attacking shots. As the match moves on, the pitch can slow down and provide some grip for spinners. Teams may look to make the most of the powerplay before conditions become slightly tougher. With a balanced surface, Barbados Tridents Women have the edge here.