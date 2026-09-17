Sure Bet of the Day, September 18! Zimbabwe vs Australia: A Solid Bet of 1.08

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Why are Australia Still Well Backed?

Zimbabwe’s recent form has been mixed, with 2 wins and 3 losses in their last 5 matches. They lost the opening ODI by 59 runs and will need a stronger performance in Harare. Ben Curran has been Zimbabwe’s leading recent batter, scoring 456 runs in 10 matches at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 76.63. Sikandar Raza has added 332 runs at 41.50 with a strike rate of 81.17. With the ball, Blessing Muzarabani has taken 11 wickets in 8 matches at an economy rate of 4.79, while Brad Evans has claimed 9 wickets at 5.09.

As the Australia team heads into the 2nd ODI, they have recorded 2 wins and 3 losses in their last 5 matches. However, they opened this series with a 59-run victory over Zimbabwe, giving them an early advantage. Matt Renshaw has been among their leading batters, scoring 326 runs in 10 matches at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 97.02. Cooper Connolly has made 322 runs in 8 matches at 53.67, striking at 97.57. Nathan Ellis has been Australia’s standout recent bowler with 16 wickets in 8 matches at an economy rate of 4.76, while Xavier Bartlett has taken 8 wickets in 5 matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Australia vs Zimbabwe contest, the Harare Sports Club pitch is expected to offer a balanced battle between bat and ball. Batters should find good value for their strokes early, with the quick outfield helping well-timed shots reach the boundary. Pacers can get some movement with the new ball, particularly when conditions provide assistance. As the game progresses, the surface may slow down, bringing spinners into the contest during the middle and later overs. A score around 150 to 165 could be competitive, although higher totals are possible. Teams may prefer batting first because chasing becomes tougher once the pitch slows down. Australia are the favourites here