Gautam Gambhir Opens Up on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Shock Omission
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not given a chance to play in the T20I series against Afghanistan. After the series ended, Gautam Gambhir opened up on the same. He talked about the talent Vaibhav possesses in the game, but the reasons why he would have to wait for his chance.
The T20I series between India and Afghanistan have come to an end, and fans might not have enjoyed it to an extent. The main reason behind it was that the fans were waiting for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play, but Sanju Samson went on to play all three games.
Sanju Samson got his chance and he was able to prove himself in the last two games of the series. Scoring two half centuries, he has been able to show his talent to the team once again. Even though Samson was able to do well, the exclusion of Vaibhav was questioned.
Gautam Gambhir opened up on the same, as he said, “From Vaibhav’s point of view, it was a very clear conversation that he will have to wait for his opportunity, We know the kind of talent he has and what he can do, but someone who has been performing for the last two to three years will always be ahead of someone who has just entered the team. Whenever he gets his run, he will get a longer run as well. That is what Indian cricket is all about - we want competition and talent in the dressing room but that’s how cricket goes. Whether you’re a 15-year-old or a 30-year-old, you have to wait for your opportunity.”
Our Take
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will surely have to wait for a while so that he could actually make it to the Indian team. Even though he is just 15 year old, he has managed to show his talent to a great extent to the team. Whether it is the IPL or T20 internationals, his performances have helped the team to dominate to a great extent.