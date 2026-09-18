Gautam Gambhir opened up on the same, as he said, “From Vaibhav’s point of view, it was a very clear conversation that he will have to wait for his opportunity, We know the kind of talent he has and what he can do, but someone who has been performing for the last two to three years will always be ahead of someone who has just entered the team. Whenever he gets his run, he will get a longer run as well. That is what Indian cricket is all about - we want competition and talent in the dressing room but that’s how cricket goes. Whether you’re a 15-year-old or a 30-year-old, you have to wait for your opportunity.”