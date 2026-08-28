Jonty Sidhu Guides Central Delhi Kings to Consecutive DPL Finals
Central Delhi Kings went on to secure a thrilling five run victory over Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League. Jonty Sidhu went on to score 58 runs off 38 balls which powered Central Delhi to a strong total.
Purani Dilli 6 were alive in the chase as Central Delhi showed disciplined bowling to win the game.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium which is a good batting surface with consistent bounce and quick outfield. The shorter boundaries at this venue will be able to encourage stroke play, while spinners and cutters will turn out to be effective in the middle overs. Warm and humid conditions with mostly clear skies are expected, with minimal chances of rain.
Toss
Purani Dilli 6 wins the toss and decides to bowl first. The team aims to make use of the early bowling friendly conditions, which could help them to restrict Central Delhi to a low total.
Lineups
Central Delhi Kings: Siddharth Joon, Yugal Saini, Aditya Bhandari, Jonty Sidhu (C), Vansh Bedi, Keshav Dabas, Money Grewal, Aatrey Tripathi, Tejas Baroka, Gavnish Khurana, Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Samarth Singh (Impact)
Purani Dilli 6: Anuj Rawat (C), Dev Lakra, Aryan Gaur, Samarth Seth, Lalit Yadav, Rohan Rathi, Rajneesh Dadar, Udhav Mohan, Pankaj Jaswal, Digvesh Rathi, Ajay Ahlawat
Match Report
Central Delhi Kings had a strong start after being asked to bat first, as Siddharth Joon and Yugal Saini started attacking the new ball. The duo added 55 runs for the first wicket, before Digvesh Rathi removed Saini for 30. Joon went on to continue his aggressive approach, as Ajay Ahlawat removed him for 27.
Aditya Bhandari and Jonty Sidhu rebuilt the innings with a 62-run partnership. Purani Dilli introduced its spin attack to slow down the scoring rate, but Sidhu attacked the bowlers to bring up his half-century in 34 balls. Rajneesh Dadar was able to break the stand by removing Bhandari for 29. Sidhu remained till the final phase, scoring 58 runs off 38 balls. Vansh Bedi also added 28 runs off 15 balls, which helped Central Delhi to reach 178/7.
Purani Dilli 6 started the chase confidently, as Anuj Rawat and Dev Lakra helped the team to score 48 runs for the opening stand. Money Grewal removed Lakra for 28, as Tejas Baroka removed Rawat for 35. Aryan Gaur and Samarth Seth went on to rebuild the chase, adding 67 runs, as Gavnish Khurana removed Gaur for 38. Lalit Yadav started a counterattack, which kept the game very much alive for Purani Dilli.
The team needed 39 runs off 20 balls when Lalit Yadav scored 31 runs off 17 deliveries. But Central Delhi bowlers held their nerve, as Keshav Dabas conceded just seven runs in the final over. Purani Dilli finished scoring 173/8, falling five runs short on reaching the finals.
Player of the Match
Jonty Sidhu won the Player of the Match award for scoring 58 runs off 38 balls, which helped Central Delhi Kings to post a strong total on the board and later defend the same.