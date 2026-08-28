Marizanne Kapp Calls Out Anaya Bangar Over Cricket Australia Decision
Anaya Bangar received an allowance from Cricket Australia to participate in professional cricket. While this decision was welcomed by Bangar and her family, it has been criticised by others. Marizanne Kapp, South African cricketer, has called out the decision as absolutely ridiculous.
Cricket Australia made a major decision which was welcomed by Anaya Bangar. The Indian cricketer was previously male, but after going through a gender transformation surgery, she has started to pursue her career in women's cricket. Recently, Cricket Australia has allowed Anaya to play professional cricket.
It has now created a pathway for the transgender cricketer to make her way to competitive cricket. However, this decision has not been welcomed by the other players who have been playing the game for a long time. One of them who have recently voiced their opinion on this matter is Marizanne Kapp, the South African all-rounder.
Pic Source: Rediff
Kapp posted a story on her Instagram, where she shared a post of Anaya Bangar being allowed by Cricket Australia to play competitive cricket. Sharing the post on her story, she wrote that the decision was absolutely ridiculous. Marizanne Kapp even said that this should not be allowed by the board.
Our Take
The decision taken by Cricket Australia to allow transgender players to participate in competitive cricket has received a lot of backlash. Anaya Bangar has been able to welcome the decision, but it should be noted that it is necessary for her to meet the requirements which have been set by the board. If she is able to meet the serum requirements, she will be able to participate in the elite level competitions in domestic cricket from March 2027.