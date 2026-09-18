With both Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy playing for the Indian team, it will be a massive boost for both batting and bowling line-up. Hardik Pandya's injury has been a big concern for the Indian team, as he has not been able to play full in any of the last two World Cups. As India aims to win the next title after being the finalists in the previous season, his availability will be a major boost. This is the reason why India is playing very carefully with his fitness.