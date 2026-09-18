Gautam Gambhir Reveals India’s Big Plan for Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy
The Indian Head Coach has talked about the fitness of Hardik Pandya lately. Pandya is yet to play a game for the Indian team since the IPL 2026. With Nitish being a part of the line-up, will there be a place for him in the team once Hardik Pandya gets back?
India has won the T20I series against Afghanistan with a clean sweep, but that still has not solved the issues being faced by the team. And these issues are related to the injury of none other than Hardik Pandya.
Ever since the Indian Premier League, the Indian all-rounder has not made an appearance in any form of the game. Pandya suffered an injury once again while he was completing the fitness Tests, which resulted in him being out of action again. Now he is a part of India A team for the series against Australia A, as fans await his return.
Recently, Gautam Gambhir, the Head Coach of the Indian team, talked about the same. He said, “Hardik Pandya cannot bowl 10 overs at the moment. We don't want to rush him into international cricket. When he is fit, there is a possibility of both he and Nitish playing.”
Our Take
With both Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy playing for the Indian team, it will be a massive boost for both batting and bowling line-up. Hardik Pandya's injury has been a big concern for the Indian team, as he has not been able to play full in any of the last two World Cups. As India aims to win the next title after being the finalists in the previous season, his availability will be a major boost. This is the reason why India is playing very carefully with his fitness.