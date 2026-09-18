Travis Head Answers His Critics With Blistering Century Against Zimbabwe
Travis Head has silenced all the doubters regarding his form in the game. He started the year with a century but went on to have a bad run across all three formats of the game. With his spot in the team being questioned, he replied with a historic century against Zimbabwe.
Over the last few months, the Australian team had faced issues with its opening duo across all formats of the game. While the player at the other end was changing, the form of Travis Head and his ability to play shots without any issues remained one of the key things for the Australian team.
However, he was unable to do well for the team in 2026, as he started the year with a century against England but didn't manage to continue the same form. For a total of 11 innings he played across different formats of the game, he managed to post just one half-century for the team.
Even in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, he got out for 4 runs only, raising questions on his form and availability for the 2027 World Cup. But in the second ODI against Zimbabwe, he answered the critics in style, by scoring 112 runs as Australia came to bat first in this game.
Our Take
Travis Head coming back in form right before the ODI World Cup is a big positive for Australia. His ability to score runs for the team early in the game was much missed by the fans and even the Australian team in the recent games. Against Zimbabwe, he was able to find his rhythm back, which has been a big positive for the team.