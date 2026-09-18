BBL Photoshoot in Chennai Leaves Twitter Buzzing
The Big Bash League has officially landed in Chennai. The captains of Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades visited Chennai to have a photoshoot with the trophy. The photos have gone viral all over the internet, as fans can't wait for the tournament opener to take place.
The Big Bash League is about to be more interesting for the cricket fans, as the upcoming season will be having its opening match being played in India. A few months back, Cricket Australia confirmed the same when India and Australia met for diplomatic relations.
With the opening match of the Big Bash League being set to play in Chennai, it was time to create some hype for the same. And eventually, that went too well by Cricket Australia and the KFC BBL, as they decided to conduct a photoshoot for the same in Chennai.
The captains of Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers visited Chennai to shoot with the Big Bash League Trophy.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Nice Question
@mufaddal_vohra Are the matches going to be held there??— Vasista (@actuallynotold) September 18, 2026
A Twitter user went on to ask whether the matches of the tournament will take place in Chennai? He should have been active on social media over the last few months.
Fantastic Crossover
@mufaddal_vohra The BBL at Chepauk is a fantastic crossover! An iconic venue adding a new chapter to the Big Bash story.— Amna Malik (@amna_malik127) September 18, 2026
It will be a fantastic crossover, having the Big Bash League take place in Chennai. An iconic tournament taking place at an iconic venue.
Key Fact
@LancerFlying Buying and selling depends only on market ability or market value!— Jai Ervankai (@jairaj_ervankai) September 18, 2026
In the Big Bash League, which is about to have its next season opening match in India, a fan told an interesting fact. 81 players from Pakistan participated and they went unsold.