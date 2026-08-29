Heinrich Klaasen’s Heroics Guide Rotterdam Dockers to Another Victory
Rotterdam Dockers secured a six run victory over Belfast Wolves in the ETPL. Heinrich Klaasen smashed 52 runs off 31 balls which helped the team to post a good total, as Devon Conway and Glenn Maxwell kept Belfast in the game. But disciplined bowling from Anrich Nortje helped to defend the total.
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Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with decent pace and bounce for seamers early in the game. Batters will be able to score well once they settle, while the pitch slows down during the middle overs, bringing the spinners and cutters into the game. The square boundaries will be able to reward for clean hitting. Cool, partly cloudy conditions with a moderate breeze are expected, potentially assisting swing bowling.
Toss
Belfast Wolves win the toss and decide to bowl first. The team aims to utilise the bowler friendly conditions early in the game, and restrict Rotterdam to a low score.
Lineups
Rotterdam Dockers: Faf du Plessis (C), Michael Levitt, Ben McDermott, Heinrich Klaasen, Roelof van der Merwe, David Wiese, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Anrich Nortje, Jai Moondra, Ben Manenti
Belfast Wolves: Paul Stirling, Devon Conway, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Chapman, Glenn Maxwell (C), Mark Adair, Chris Jordan, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Humphreys, Saurabh Netravalkar
Match Report
Rotterdam Dockers made a strong start after being asked to bat first, as Faf du Plessis and Michael Levitt attacked the new ball. The duo added 57 runs for the first wicket before Saurabh Netravalkar removed Levitt for 31. Du Plessis continued to score runs for the team with his aggression, but Fred Klaassen removed him for 43.
Ben McDermott and Heinrich Klaasen built a much needed 63-run partnership. McDermott attacked the pacers while Klaasen targeted the spinners, forcing Belfast to change their plans. Glenn Maxwell got the breakthrough by removing McDermott for 35. Klaasen went on to accelerate, as he scored 52 runs off 31 balls, as David Wiese also added 22 runs off 13 deliveries. Rotterdam finished scoring 176/6, setting a competitive score.
Belfast Wolves started the chase positively, as Paul Stirling and Devon Conway added 61 runs inside the powerplay. Anrich Nortje broke the stand by removing Stirling for 34, while Logan van Beek removed Tim Tector shortly after the first wicket. Conway and Lorcan Tucker rebuilt the innings, as Ben Manenti slowed down the scoring rate in the middle overs. Conway lost his wicket after scoring 48, as Belfast needed 61 runs off 30 balls.
Glenn Maxwell was able to counterattack, as he scored 45 runs off 25 balls. But Nortje returned in the death overs and even took the crucial wicket of Maxwell. Belfast Wolves needed 17 runs off the final over but managed to score only 10, losing the game by six runs.
Player of the Match
Heinrich Klaasen won the Player of the Match award for scoring 52 runs off 31 balls, which helped Rotterdam Dockers to post a strong total on the board.