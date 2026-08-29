The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with decent pace and bounce for seamers early in the game. Batters will be able to score well once they settle, while the pitch slows down during the middle overs, bringing the spinners and cutters into the game. The square boundaries will be able to reward for clean hitting. Cool, partly cloudy conditions with a moderate breeze are expected, potentially assisting swing bowling.