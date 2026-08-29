Marizanne Kapp Criticised Her, Now Anaya Bangar Has Responded
Anaya Bangar has received clearance from Cricket Australia to play in WBBL. But Marizanne Kapp shared this on her Instagram, calling it out as a ridiculous decision. Recently, Anaya Bangar has called out Kapp for her words and even said that the Proteas star should educate herself.
A new controversy has erupted in the game and it is between Anaya Bangar and Marizanne Kapp. A few days back, Cricket Australia gave clearance to Anaya Bangar to play in their domestic circuit from March 2027, as they have allowed transgender players to participate in WBBL.
While various players and former cricketers talked about the same, Proteas all-rounder, Marizanne Kapp also had something to say. She shared a story of the news, where it was confirmed that Cricket Australia has allowed transgender players to participate in the WBBL. With the post, she also wrote down that this is a ridiculous decision which has been made by the board.
Upon this, Anaya Bangar has officially revealed her views, as she gave a public statement. She said, "I think people who want to raise their voice against it should actually educate themselves on this topic, and I've already provided the necessary information in terms of not having any unfair advantage, and also complying with the guidelines set by Cricket Australia. If anyone's personal opinion is in that sort of way, I hope they go and educate themselves.”
Our Take
The decision to allow Anaya Bangar to play in the Women's Big Bash League has been one which was taken by Cricket Australia. And with Marizanne Kapp making her comments on this matter, it has been something which is unacceptable by Anaya from the senior stars of the game. Moreover, she also revealed that she doesn't take any sort of unfair advantage over the players in the competition.