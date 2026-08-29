BCCI Makes Big Move for Auqib Nabi Ahead of New Zealand Series
BCCI is likely to send Auqib Nabi to England for a County stint. This will allow him to get an idea of the SENA conditions, and eventually make his Test debut soon. India will be going to New Zealand for the upcoming Test series, where they aim to keep their WTC final hopes alive.
The Indian team is having a huge challenge lying ahead of them, which is the series against New Zealand. The last time both teams faced each other, it was in India, where the Kiwis were able to secure a clean sweep. But this time, even the BCCI wants the team to do well and keep its WTC final hopes alive.
Due to this reason, the BCCI is reported to have taken some steps already. The team wants Auqib Nabi to know about the SENA conditions, as he didn't make his debut in the Sri Lanka tests. Now with a crucial series on the line, the team wants to keep no stone unturned.
It has been reported that the board is in talks with English teams to allow Auqib Nabi to have a short County cricket stint. The board is also working to ensure that the star bowler gets his VISA and other arrangements done, which could help them in the series against New Zealand.
Our Take
It is a big move by the BCCI to ensure that Auqib Nabi is able to get the experience they want him to have. He has been crucial for the team in the domestic games and even did well against Sri Lanka A in the unofficial Tests. Even though he missed out on his debut in the previous series, this suggests that his debut could take place against New Zealand.