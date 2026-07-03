AI Simulation | T20 Blast | Adam Hose Leads Worcestershire to Impressive Victory Over Kent in T20 Blast

The match between Worcestershire and Kent will be played at County Ground in New Road, which is a batter-friendly pitch with fast outfield and even bounce. The new ball will help the seamers in the initial overs of the game, but as the match progresses, stroke play gets easier. Spinners will have to vary their pace in the middle overs to come out effective. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered as competitive. The weather forecast predicts mild temperatures with scattered clouds and no chance of rain.