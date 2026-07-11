Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Woman to Achieve Unique Lords Feat
Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a half-century for the Indian team in the Test match at Lord's. This makes her the first Woman cricketer to score a half-century at Lord's across all three formats. No other women's cricketer has achieved the same, while only three men's stars have achieved it.
Harmanpreet Kaur added another remarkable achievement to her illustrious career with a brilliant half-century against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Her composed knock not only helped India in a crucial phase of the match but also etched her name into cricket history.
With this innings, Harmanpreet became the only woman cricketer to register 50-plus scores in all three international formats at Lord's. She, too, joined an exclusive group of legends such as Younis Khan, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, having done so in every format at the historic ground.
Known as the "Home of Cricket," Lord's has witnessed countless memorable performances, and Harmanpreet's latest milestone further cements her legacy in the women's game. Having been consistent in each of her three formats on one of the biggest stages in cricket is also a testimony to her class and adaptability, alongside her ability to perform on the biggest stage.
Our Take
Harmanpreet Kaur continues to lead the India Women's team from the front with her batting skills. Along with that, she has achieved a record which no other women's cricketer has managed to achieve in their entire career or even the history of the game. The Indian legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and even Rohit Sharma have not achieved this record made by Harmanpreet Kaur.