Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Woman to Achieve Unique Lords Feat

Harmanpreet Kaur continues to lead the India Women's team from the front with her batting skills. Along with that, she has achieved a record which no other women's cricketer has managed to achieve in their entire career or even the history of the game. The Indian legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and even Rohit Sharma have not achieved this record made by Harmanpreet Kaur.