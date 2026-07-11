Shubman Gill Meets Tennis Legend Roger Federer After Wimbledon Visit

His love for Federer was all too evident when he visited Wimbledon recently. Gill attended the prestigious tournament alongside cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, with the two sporting greats watching matches from the stands. The visit was an unforgettable one when Federer gave Gill the chance to meet him in person. The Indian player was able to share some moments with the 20-time Grand Slam-winning player and also get some photos of the same.