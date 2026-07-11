Shubman Gill Meets Tennis Legend Roger Federer After Wimbledon Visit
Shubman Gill attended Wimbledon for the first time after being appointed as India's captain. He sat along with the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, during the games and even met with some Tennis legends. Amidst this, he also shared a moment with Roger Federer.
Shubman Gill has again expressed his fascination with tennis legend Roger Federer, who he considers to be his favourite tennis player and inspiration in the game. Gill said, "Roger Federer is my favourite player in tennis. And he's my biggest inspiration in tennis."
His love for Federer was all too evident when he visited Wimbledon recently. Gill attended the prestigious tournament alongside cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, with the two sporting greats watching matches from the stands. The visit was an unforgettable one when Federer gave Gill the chance to meet him in person. The Indian player was able to share some moments with the 20-time Grand Slam-winning player and also get some photos of the same.
Gill finding his sporting hero was a memorable moment. He is one of the most promising young faces in the Indian cricketing field, and has expressed his desire to take inspiration from Federer's grace, consistency and winning attitude while creating a path for himself in the sport.
Our Take
Wimbledon is getting even better for the Indian skipper Shubman Gill. He attended the biggest tennis tournament with the greatest Indian batsman and even got a chance to meet the greatest tennis player, Roger Federer. Gill further talked in an interview that he has been admiring Roger Federer for a long time and loved the way he used to dominate in Tennis.