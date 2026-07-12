England Reportedly Set to Part Ways with Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum is having a tough time in the Test format lately as the Head Coach of England cricket team. Lately in the series against New Zealand, England started well with an impressive victory. But the team went on to lose the remaining two games, marking another home series loss for them. Stokes has already left the game, as he announced his retirement during the third test. But now with McCullum likely to part ways, it will mark the end of an era in the Test format for England.