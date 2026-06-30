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Sportscafe keep you informed with the latest news about Ben Stokes, providing updates on his career, personal milestones, and key matches. Whether it's his performance in domestic cricket or international tournaments, you’ll find all the important news and insights here.

Twitter Explodes as Cricket Witnesses a Sunday Full of Shocks

Twitter Explodes as Cricket Witnesses a Sunday Full of Shocks

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Ben Stokes Shares His Plans Following International Retirement

Ben Stokes Shares His Plans Following International Retirement

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Ben Stokes Reaches Elite Test Milestone, Matches Jacques Kallis

Ben Stokes Reaches Elite Test Milestone, Matches Jacques Kallis

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England Receive Major Boost as Ben Stokes Returns as Skipper

England Receive Major Boost as Ben Stokes Returns as Skipper

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Ben Stokes Makes Much-Awaited Return Following Nightclub Row

Ben Stokes Makes Much-Awaited Return Following Nightclub Row

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Why the New Zealand Tour of England Could Haunt Both Sides for Years

Why the New Zealand Tour of England Could Haunt Both Sides for Years

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  • cricket
England Management Responds to Growing Retirement Rumours Around Ben Stokes

England Management Responds to Growing Retirement Rumours Around Ben Stokes

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Ben Stokes Likely to Call Time on Career Amid Growing Controversy

Ben Stokes Likely to Call Time on Career Amid Growing Controversy

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Ben Stokes Faces Captaincy Uncertainty After Nightclub Controversy

Ben Stokes Faces Captaincy Uncertainty After Nightclub Controversy

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Here is how the Indian Cricket Team helped the England Cricket Board in a Financial Way

Here is how the Indian Cricket Team helped the England Cricket Board in a Financial Way

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Ben Stokes Back in International Cricket Following Injury Layoff

Ben Stokes Back in International Cricket Following Injury Layoff

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Ben Stokes Set for Return? Latest Update on His Test Future

Ben Stokes Set for Return? Latest Update on His Test Future

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Ashes | Twitter reacts to Snicko DRS drama injecting fire into proceedings as Carse digs into Weatherald

Ashes | Twitter reacts to Snicko DRS drama injecting fire into proceedings as Carse digs into Weatherald

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The Ashes Turns Fiery Again with Heated Labuschagne-Stokes Moment

The Ashes Turns Fiery Again with Heated Labuschagne-Stokes Moment

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Ashes | Twitter reacts as frustrated Stokes unloads on sheepish Labuschagne in fierce altercation

Ashes | Twitter reacts as frustrated Stokes unloads on sheepish Labuschagne in fierce altercation

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Ashes | Twitter reacts as out of sync snicko dispatches Ben Stokes for duck in Sydney

Ashes | Twitter reacts as out of sync snicko dispatches Ben Stokes for duck in Sydney

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Ashes | Mitchell Starc adds to Hall of Fame portfolio with absolute seed to end Ben Stokes marathon

Ashes | Mitchell Starc adds to Hall of Fame portfolio with absolute seed to end Ben Stokes marathon

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Ashes | Twitter amused as Stokes thanks Archer for saving England blushes with animated outburst

Ashes | Twitter amused as Stokes thanks Archer for saving England blushes with animated outburst

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Watch, The Ashes | Fortunate Alex Carey survives faulty technology to complete century on home turf

Watch, The Ashes | Fortunate Alex Carey survives faulty technology to complete century on home turf

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The Ashes | Twitter in awe as Australia go 2-0 up with clinical win over England in pink-ball Test

The Ashes | Twitter in awe as Australia go 2-0 up with clinical win over England in pink-ball Test

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The Ashes | Twitter shattered as Ben Stokes’ Headingley 2.0 dreams go to flames in Brisbane

The Ashes | Twitter shattered as Ben Stokes’ Headingley 2.0 dreams go to flames in Brisbane

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The Ashes | Twitter in despair as unlucky Ben Stokes fails to get wicket after bowling heart out

The Ashes | Twitter in despair as unlucky Ben Stokes fails to get wicket after bowling heart out

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The Ashes | Twitter in awe as Josh Inglis turns match on its head with electric fielding effort

The Ashes | Twitter in awe as Josh Inglis turns match on its head with electric fielding effort

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Monty Panesar Shuts Down Steve Smith With a Brilliant Comeback

Monty Panesar Shuts Down Steve Smith With a Brilliant Comeback

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Here is a List of All the Records Broken on a Stunning Day 1 of The Ashes

Here is a List of All the Records Broken on a Stunning Day 1 of The Ashes

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Watch Pat Cummins Describe Top Cricketers in Just One Word

Watch Pat Cummins Describe Top Cricketers in Just One Word

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Ben Curran Becomes First Among Curran Brothers to Set New Record

Ben Curran Becomes First Among Curran Brothers to Set New Record

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Thank you for checking out the Ben Stokes news section on Sportscafe. From breaking news to updates on his career and performances, we cover it all. Keep visiting Sportscafe for the latest developments and news about Ben Stokes as he continues to captivate the world with his cricketing brilliance.