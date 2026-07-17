Injury Woes Continue for India Before Crucial England Match

The selectors will be having a close eye on who could be the best possible replacement for Washington Sundar. While they could also go with Kuldeep Yadav, it would mean to compromise with the depth in the batting line-up. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar were able to play a vital role for India to win the first ODI, as they remained not out in the chase. Now it will be challenging, noting the fact that Sundar is injured ahead of a crucial game.