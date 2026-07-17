Injury Woes Continue for India Before Crucial England Match
India will be going against England in a series decider at Lord's. But right before this game, the team has suffered with an injury issue. Washington Sundar is likely to be ruled out of the last game, as he suffered with an injury in the previous match.
The Indian team will be eager to put a winning end to the series against England in the upcoming match. Both teams will now be colliding against each other at Lord's on Sunday, which is expected to be a thriller. England won the second game by 4 wickets, which has now levelled the series by 1-1.
But right before this game, the Indian team has suffered with an injury issue. Washington Sundar is likely to be ruled out of the series against England, which comes as a big trouble for the Indian team. Sundar was also seen struggling when he stepped out to bat for the Indian team in the first innings.
Soon after the physics completed his treatment, he was dismissed on the very next ball. And now the reports claim that his injury is severe to some extent, as he won't be able to play for the team in the third ODI. This puts the Indian team short of one batsman and spin bowling option as well.
Our Take
The selectors will be having a close eye on who could be the best possible replacement for Washington Sundar. While they could also go with Kuldeep Yadav, it would mean to compromise with the depth in the batting line-up. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar were able to play a vital role for India to win the first ODI, as they remained not out in the chase. Now it will be challenging, noting the fact that Sundar is injured ahead of a crucial game.