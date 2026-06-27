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Welcome to Sportscafe, your reliable source for all Washington Sundar news. Whether you’re tracking his performances in domestic leagues or international matches, we bring you the latest news on Washington Sundar.

Big Blow for India as Key Batsman Likely to Miss Next T20 World Cup Clash

Big Blow for India as Key Batsman Likely to Miss Next T20 World Cup Clash

  • news
  • cricket
Shock Move by Team India as Washington Sundars Replacement Is Announced

Shock Move by Team India as Washington Sundars Replacement Is Announced

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IPL Auction | Gujarat Titans retention analysis, gaps to fill, potential targets for IPL 2026

IPL Auction | Gujarat Titans retention analysis, gaps to fill, potential targets for IPL 2026

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  • cricket
Former Indian Cricketer Publicly Exposes Riyan Parags Fan

Former Indian Cricketer Publicly Exposes Riyan Parags Fan

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  • cricket
Former Indian Cricketer Criticizes Indias Growing Obsession With All-rounder

Former Indian Cricketer Criticizes Indias Growing Obsession With All-rounder

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  • cricket
South Africa tour of India | Twitter relieved as Bavuma fails to capitalise dropped chance

South Africa tour of India | Twitter relieved as Bavuma fails to capitalise dropped chance

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IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Sundar pays for Pant's arrogance with humongous Muthuswamy maximum

IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Sundar pays for Pant's arrogance with humongous Muthuswamy maximum

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  • cricket
South Africa tour of India | Twitter in shock as South Africa end 15-year wait with historic win

South Africa tour of India | Twitter in shock as South Africa end 15-year wait with historic win

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  • cricket
South Africa tour of India | Twitter in awe as Bavuma’s masterstroke to introduce Markram to opens up match

South Africa tour of India | Twitter in awe as Bavuma’s masterstroke to introduce Markram to opens up match

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  • cricket
Kaif Weighs In on the Controversial Exclusion of Sai Sudharsan

Kaif Weighs In on the Controversial Exclusion of Sai Sudharsan

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  • cricket
Washington Sundar’s Role Expands Massively Ahead of IPL 2026

Washington Sundar’s Role Expands Massively Ahead of IPL 2026

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  • cricket
CSK Hit Hard by a Major Blow During the IPL Trade Window

CSK Hit Hard by a Major Blow During the IPL Trade Window

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Australia vs India Preview | 4th T20I set to decide series momentum at Carrara Oval

Australia vs India Preview | 4th T20I set to decide series momentum at Carrara Oval

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Ex-Cricketer Calls Out Team India for Wrong Selection in the Third T20I

Ex-Cricketer Calls Out Team India for Wrong Selection in the Third T20I

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India tour of Australia | Twitter reacts as India level T20 series with clinical win in third game

India tour of Australia | Twitter reacts as India level T20 series with clinical win in third game

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  • cricket
Chennai Super Kings Eye New All-Rounder, Drop Samson from Plans

Chennai Super Kings Eye New All-Rounder, Drop Samson from Plans

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  • cricket
‌County Champioship | Rahul Chahar’s heroics takes Surrey to 20-run win in Southampton

‌County Champioship | Rahul Chahar’s heroics takes Surrey to 20-run win in Southampton

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  • cricket
India tour of England | Twitter reacts as India set England a challenging target at Oval

India tour of England | Twitter reacts as India set England a challenging target at Oval

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India tour of England | Twitter in awe as Sundar reaches fifty with stunning six

India tour of England | Twitter in awe as Sundar reaches fifty with stunning six

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India tour of England 2025 | India claim morale-boosting draw at Manchester: Talking points

India tour of England 2025 | India claim morale-boosting draw at Manchester: Talking points

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  • cricket
India tour of England 2025 | India put on stunning batting show to earn hard-fought draw

India tour of England 2025 | India put on stunning batting show to earn hard-fought draw

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  • cricket
India tour of England 2025 | Twitter reacts as India earn morale-boosting draw in Manchester

India tour of England 2025 | Twitter reacts as India earn morale-boosting draw in Manchester

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WATCH, ENG vs IND । Indian fans enjoy in Manchester as visitors look set to save match

WATCH, ENG vs IND । Indian fans enjoy in Manchester as visitors look set to save match

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India tour of England 2025 | Twitter reacts as India snub Ben Stokes’ request for draw

India tour of England 2025 | Twitter reacts as India snub Ben Stokes’ request for draw

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India tour of England 2025 | Twitter reacts as India end day four at Lord’s in spot of bother

India tour of England 2025 | Twitter reacts as India end day four at Lord’s in spot of bother

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India tour of England 2025 | Twitter reacts as Washington Sundar gets big fish Joe Root at Lord’s

India tour of England 2025 | Twitter reacts as Washington Sundar gets big fish Joe Root at Lord’s

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  • cricket
ENG vs IND | Twitter confused as delusional Stokes reacts perturbed despite being struck plumb

ENG vs IND | Twitter confused as delusional Stokes reacts perturbed despite being struck plumb

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  • cricket

Sportscafe is dedicated to providing you with timely and accurate updates on Washington Sundar’s cricketing journey. Keep following us for the Washington Sundar latest news, including exclusive insights and stories about his growth as a cricketer. 