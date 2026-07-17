Joe Root Shares Honest Thoughts on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharmas Cricketing Legacy
Joe Root shared his thoughts on the legacy of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both of them are likely to have their last tour of England as international players. And after the second game, Root talked about how both of them have raised the bars in international cricket.
The India tour of England is the last time when fans are watching Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play in the blue jersey together. While they are planned to play together till the 2027 World Cup, they are likely to retire after the big tournament. Ahead of the ODI series, various players were aware that this would be their last.
And after the second game, even Joe Root, the player who won the POTM award scoring 99 runs, talked about the Indian star duo. Root was also seen quite unhappy that this will be the last time when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be touring England as Indian players. He was asked about the legacy of these two stars in a post match presentation.
Root responded by saying, “Virat & Rohit have moved the bar and changed the goalposts for everyone. They've continually done things that not many other players have been able to do. I've watched them play, and you try to learn and see how they read the game. A lot of the time they're miles ahead of it.”
Our Take
Joe Root’s words on the two Indian legends show that they have been the real game-changers for the Indian cricket team. Whether it is Tests, ODIs, or even T20Is, their contributions always remained at the top when they played together. Kohli and Rohit didn't just play together, they dominated the game with the help of their experience.