What Went Down When India Last Took the Field at Lords?
India will be going against England at Lord's tomorrow for the series decider. The last time India played against the home team at this venue, the team suffered a 100-run defeat. India last won a game against England at Lord's back in 2004, marking more than two decades without a win.
The India tour of England will be coming to an end tomorrow, as the series decider will be played at Lord's. This match will be crucial for the Indian team, as they will have to win this game to seal the series against England yet again. But what happened when India last played against England at Lord's.
India tour of England 2022, 3rd ODI
During the India tour of England 2022, India had already won the first ODI and the second was set to be played at Lord's. India won the toss and decided to field first in this game. England stood at the score of 148/6, but Moeen Ali and David Willey lifted them to score 246 runs before being all out.
When India stepped out to bat in this game, the match went upside down. The top order collapse put India down at the score of 31/4, when Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja tried their best to rebuild the innings. But Reece Topley finished the game with 6 wickets, allowing England to win by 100 runs.
Our Take
The next match at Lord's will be a crucial game for the Indian team. They will have to win this match, to ensure that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are able to have a positive end to their final England tour. The last time when they played together at Lord's, they ended up scoring 0 and 16 runs respectively.