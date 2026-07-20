Rohit Sharma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with Historic Lords Feat
Rohit Sharma made a brilliant comeback in the Lord's ODI against England. In the series decider, he went on to score 138 runs for the team in a massive chase of 387. Along with that, he also broke two records which were previously in the name of Sachin Tendulkar.
Rohit Sharma was facing a lot of questions on his form and place in the squad for the 2027 World Cup. Amidst all that, he decided to deliver a masterclass for the Indian team in the series decider against England at Lord's. He went on to score 138 runs in a massive chase, which helped India to reach close to the win.
Even though his century came in a losing cause, Rohit Sharma was able to break some records for the team. And the records he broke earlier belonged to the Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar. Yesterday, Rohit Sharma was able to bring up his 46th international century as an opener. This made him overtake Sachin Tendulkar in the record, who held it for a long time with 45 tons.
Along with that, he also shattered another record made by Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster held the record of oldest centurion for India in ODIs, as he scored a ton when he was aged 38 years and 327 days. But Rohit Sharma got this record also to his name, as he scored a ton at the age of 39 years and 80 days.
Our Take
The knock by Rohit Sharma is not just another century smashed by the Hitman. It is a statement of intent that the Hitman is now coming back stronger than ever. Surely he struggled to score runs for the team in the first two ODIs, but the comeback he made in the third game has levelled it all at once.