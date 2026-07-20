Shubman Gill Reacts to Rohit Sharma Retirement Buzz
Rohit Sharma was set to play his last ODI at Lord's, according to the internet. Even though the BCCI Secretary quashed down these reports, some fans thought that Rohit might retire. After the match, Shubman Gill talked about the retirement rumours around the Hitman lately.
The last ODI between India and England was not just a series decider, it was also the one which might have decided the fate of Rohit Sharma for the 2027 World Cup. He was in news after the second ODI, as it was being claimed that he would be dropped from the team after the series against England.
But in the third ODI, he made a comeback that no one expected. Rohit Sharma alone went on to score 138 runs for the Indian team in this massive 387-run chase. He also became the first ever Indian batsman to score a century at Lord's in the ODI format. Unfortunately, this knock by Rohit came in a losing cause.
After the match came to an end, Shubman Gill addressed the retirement rumours around Rohit Sharma. He said, “We have not had a chat, he's not told us anything. We've not had a chat about such a thing. It's all about in the media, we had such discussions in the team.”
Our Take
Rohit Sharma is definitely not going anywhere away from the game. And this knock by the Hitman at Lord's, where no other player has scored an ODI ton, shows that he is just 39 years young. Along with that, Shubman Gill has also confirmed that there have been no talks around his retirement in the game. This makes it crystal clear that the Hitman is not going anywhere till the World Cup.