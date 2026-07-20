Why Indias White-Ball Form Remains Under the Scanner After UK Tour
The India tour of the United Kingdom has officially come to an end. And in this entire tour, India managed to win just one ODI match against England. The team lost T20Is against Ireland and England without any win, and also lost the ODI series by 2-1.
The Indian team has been exposed to a great extent in its recent white ball tour of the United Kingdom. In this tour, India was set to play two T20Is against Ireland, and a proper series against England with five T20Is and three ODIs. But unfortunately, none of them went in the favour of the Indian team.
It all started with the series against Ireland, where India lost both games, with the series ending in a clean sweep. This was the first time India lost a T20I series against Ireland, and it should also be noted that a ranked 1 team lost to a ranked 11 team.
Following this, India also lost the T20I series against England by 4-0. This pushed the World champions to the second spot in the ICC T20I rankings. Even though they started the ODI series with an impressive win, India went down to lose the remaining two games and eventually lose the series as well.
Our Take
The Indian team is having a lot of troubles in its preparations for the upcoming white ball tournaments. The squad had various new names and the experienced stars were less in the T20I side. While the ODIs had veterans, the contributions from the other players remained minimal for the Indian team. The selectors will be having a chat now whether they should give a chance to the experienced players or try out some more experiments with the young talents.