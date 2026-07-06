England Tour of India News

Category links
Teams
Royal Challengers BengaluruLancashireDerbyshire Cricket TeamPakistan Cricket TeamEngland Cricket TeamIndia Cricket TeamAfghanistan Cricket BoardSouth Africa Women Cricket TeamKent Cricket TeamWorcestershire County Cricket ClubChennai Super KingsEngland Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Women Cricket TeamBCBMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersZimbabwe Cricket TeamAustralia Women Cricket TeamPunjab KingsAustralia Cricket TeamIndia Women Cricket TeamIreland Cricket TeamSri Lanka A Cricket TeamIndia A Cricket TeamNew Zealand Cricket TeamNew Zealand Women Cricket TeamBangladesh Women Cricket TeamDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsPakistan Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Cricket TeamScotland Women Cricket TeamSan Fransico UnicornsGujarat TitansBangladesh Cricket TeamRajasthan RoyalsWarwickshire CountyAfghanistan Cricket TeamMiddlesex Cricket TeamSomersetGloucestershireMelbourne StarsMelbourne RenegadesCanada Cricket TeamSri Lanka Cricket TeamSunrisers HyderabadSunriser HyderabadGujarat GiantsRoyal Challengers Bangalore WomenNew South WalesLos Angeles Knight RidersPakistan Cricket BoardBirmingham PhoenixPeshawar ZalmiSouth Africa Cricket TeamRajshahi RoyalsKarachi KingsBangladeshTasmaniaJammu And Kashmir Cricket TeamWestern AustraliaVictoria Cricket TeamNetherlands Cricket TeamBengal Cricket TeamNepal Cricket TeamScotland Cricket TeamUsa Cricket TeamUae Cricket TeamNamibia Cricket TeamOman Cricket TeamDelhi Capitals WomenIndia U 19 Cricket TeamAfghanistan U 19 Cricket TeamGujarat Giants WomenMumbai Indians WomenUp Warriorz WomenPunjab Cricket TeamPerth ScorchersSydney SixersNew Zealand U 19 Cricket TeamHobart HurricanesPaarl RoyalsJoburg Super KingsRangpur RidersUp WarriorzPretoria CapitalsSunrisers Eastern CapeWellington FirebirdsOtago VoltsDurban Super GiantsAdelaide StrikersSydney ThunderBrisbane HeatMi Cape TownDesert VipersMi EmiratesCanterbury KingsCentral StagsSri Lanka Women Cricket TeamBihar Cricket Team
Tournaments
India Tour Of EnglandIcc Test ChampionshipWorld Test ChampionshipMajor League CricketICCICC ODI World CupIndia Vs Sri LankaIndia Vs EnglandIcc Womens World T 20India Women Vs Australia WomenIreland Vs IndiaWomens Cricket World CupIndian Premier LeagueAustralia Vs West IndiesIcc Odi RankingsBcciIndia Vs BangladeshT 20 World Cup2028 OlympicsWomen World T 20 SeriesEuropean Cricket LeagueNew Zealand Vs EnglandIcc RankingIndia Vs PakistanIndia Vs AfghanistanCounty ChampionshipSri Lanka Vs EnglandWorld Odi ChampionshipBangladesh Vs New ZealandBangladesh Vs AustraliaT 20 Mumbai LeagueBig Bash LeaguePakistan Vs BangladeshAsian GamesIndia Vs New ZealandPink Ball TestIndia Women Vs England WomenAustralia Vs PakistanWomens Premier LeagueSa 20Super SmashLanka Premier LeaguePakistan Super LeagueAsia CupThe HundredSouth Africa Vs New ZealandOlympicsBorder Gavaskar TrophyEnglish Premier LeagueLegends League CricketIndia Vs AustraliaWest Indies Vs IndiaRanji TrophyZimbabwe Vs IndiaSri Lanka Vs New ZealandEngland Vs PakistanWest Indies Vs South AfricaIndia Vs South AfricaSri Lanka Vs ZimbabweAustralia Vs Sri LankaAustralia Vs ZimbabweEngland Vs West IndiesPakistan Women Vs South Africa WomenIcc U 19 World CupNew Zealand Tour Of IndiaAustralia Tour Of PakistanIcc Champions TrophyPakistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Premier LeagueVijay Hazare TrophyWtc FinalAshesSri Lanka Vs PakistanIl T 20Sri Lanka Tour Of IndiaNew Zealand Vs West IndiesSyed Mushtaq Ali TrophySouth Africa Tour Of IndiaEngland Vs AustraliaU 19 Asia CupWomens Big Bash LeagueAbu Dhabi T 10 LeagueIreland Vs BangladeshEmerging Asia CupIndia A Vs South Africa APakistan Vs SrilankaSheffield ShieldIcc Odi Super LeagueIndia Tour Of AustraliaSouth Africa Vs PakistanChampions One Day CupAfghanistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Vs West IndiesIndia Women Vs New Zealand WomenSri Lanka Vs BangladeshBangladesh Vs AfghanistanJlt One Day CupWest Indies Tour Of India2007 T 20 I World CupIndia A Vs Australia
Players
Prithvi ShawRohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstoneJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
Teams
Tournaments
Players

Welcome to the latest updates on the England Tour of India! This page brings you all the essential news, highlights, and match reports from one of the most exciting cricketing series. Whether it's the England tour of India Test series or limited-overs action, stay informed with the most current England tour of India news. We’ll keep you up to date with the latest scores, player performances, and key moments from this thrilling encounter.

Jasprit Bumrah Begins Road to ODI Comeback with Intense Training

Jasprit Bumrah Begins Road to ODI Comeback with Intense Training

  • news
  • cricket
Jacob Bethell Finally Gets Redemption Against Team India

Jacob Bethell Finally Gets Redemption Against Team India

  • news
  • cricket
Rajkumar Sharma Shares His Excitement Over Virat Kohlis Return Against England

Rajkumar Sharma Shares His Excitement Over Virat Kohlis Return Against England

  • news
  • cricket
Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Will Have Special Provisions During the Ireland Tour

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Will Have Special Provisions During the Ireland Tour

  • news
  • cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up on Special Moment of Receiving Indian Jersey

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up on Special Moment of Receiving Indian Jersey

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Celebrates News of Virat Kohli's England Series Comeback

Twitter Celebrates News of Virat Kohli's England Series Comeback

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Buzzes as Jasprit Bumrah Gears Up for England Challenge

Twitter Buzzes as Jasprit Bumrah Gears Up for England Challenge

  • news
  • cricket
Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Outing with Son Akaay in London Goes Viral

Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Outing with Son Akaay in London Goes Viral

  • news
  • cricket
India's ODI Selection for England Tour Expected in Coming Days

India's ODI Selection for England Tour Expected in Coming Days

  • news
  • cricket
Virat Kohli Shares Untold Story of His First Meeting with Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli Shares Untold Story of His First Meeting with Ravi Shastri

  • news
  • cricket
BCCI Names Squads for England, Ireland T20Is and Asian Games Campaign

BCCI Names Squads for England, Ireland T20Is and Asian Games Campaign

  • news
  • cricket
Here’s India’s ODI Cricket Schedule for the Rest of 2026

Here’s India’s ODI Cricket Schedule for the Rest of 2026

  • news
  • cricket
India tour of England | Brook rues missed chance after his dismissal triggers collapse

India tour of England | Brook rues missed chance after his dismissal triggers collapse

  • news
  • cricket
Watch, ENG vs IND | Indian dressing room rides through rollercoaster of emotions in thrilling win

Watch, ENG vs IND | Indian dressing room rides through rollercoaster of emotions in thrilling win

  • news
  • cricket
India tour of England | KL Rahul proud of young Indian team’s performance

India tour of England | KL Rahul proud of young Indian team’s performance

  • news
  • cricket
ENG vs IND | Twitter reacts as Siraj goes from believing only in 'Jassi bhai' to scripting comeback win

ENG vs IND | Twitter reacts as Siraj goes from believing only in 'Jassi bhai' to scripting comeback win

  • news
  • cricket
ENG vs IND | Siraj makes Indian dreams take flight at The Oval to level series with historic six-run win

ENG vs IND | Siraj makes Indian dreams take flight at The Oval to level series with historic six-run win

  • news
  • cricket
ENG vs IND | Twitter lauds Chris Woakes as he comes into bat with a sling

ENG vs IND | Twitter lauds Chris Woakes as he comes into bat with a sling

  • news
  • cricket
ENG vs IND | Twitter skeptical as Dharmasena tests limits again with takes trivial catching review

ENG vs IND | Twitter skeptical as Dharmasena tests limits again with takes trivial catching review

  • news
  • cricket
ENG vs IND | Woakes will hopefully get us across the line if it comes to that, states Root

ENG vs IND | Woakes will hopefully get us across the line if it comes to that, states Root

  • news
  • cricket
ENG vs IND | Mammoth Brook-Root stand leaves England six down with 35 to get at Stumps on Day 4

ENG vs IND | Mammoth Brook-Root stand leaves England six down with 35 to get at Stumps on Day 4

  • news
  • cricket
ENG vs IND | Twitter laments as Yashasvi pushes Duckett to play his natural game in last knock of tour

ENG vs IND | Twitter laments as Yashasvi pushes Duckett to play his natural game in last knock of tour

  • news
  • cricket
ENG vs IND | Twitter laments as disbalanced Siraj turns villain to save Brook and embarrass Krishna

ENG vs IND | Twitter laments as disbalanced Siraj turns villain to save Brook and embarrass Krishna

  • news
  • cricket
India tour of England | Twitter reacts as India set England a challenging target at Oval

India tour of England | Twitter reacts as India set England a challenging target at Oval

  • news
  • cricket
India tour of England | Twitter in awe as Sundar reaches fifty with stunning six

India tour of England | Twitter in awe as Sundar reaches fifty with stunning six

  • news
  • cricket
India tour of England | Twitter in splits as Siraj stays put on pitch after dismissal

India tour of England | Twitter in splits as Siraj stays put on pitch after dismissal

  • news
  • cricket
India tour of England | Twitter on the edge as jittery Jaiswal looks to complete century in hurry

India tour of England | Twitter on the edge as jittery Jaiswal looks to complete century in hurry

  • news
  • cricket

Stay tuned to Sportscafe for all the latest news and updates from the England tour of India. Get detailed coverage on the England tour of India cricket, from match previews to post-match analysis. Don’t miss out on any of the action!