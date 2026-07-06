England Tour of India News
Welcome to the latest updates on the England Tour of India! This page brings you all the essential news, highlights, and match reports from one of the most exciting cricketing series. Whether it's the England tour of India Test series or limited-overs action, stay informed with the most current England tour of India news. We’ll keep you up to date with the latest scores, player performances, and key moments from this thrilling encounter.
Jasprit Bumrah Begins Road to ODI Comeback with Intense Training
Jacob Bethell Finally Gets Redemption Against Team India
Rajkumar Sharma Shares His Excitement Over Virat Kohlis Return Against England
Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Will Have Special Provisions During the Ireland Tour
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up on Special Moment of Receiving Indian Jersey
Twitter Celebrates News of Virat Kohli's England Series Comeback
Twitter Buzzes as Jasprit Bumrah Gears Up for England Challenge
Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Outing with Son Akaay in London Goes Viral
India's ODI Selection for England Tour Expected in Coming Days
Virat Kohli Shares Untold Story of His First Meeting with Ravi Shastri
BCCI Names Squads for England, Ireland T20Is and Asian Games Campaign
Here’s India’s ODI Cricket Schedule for the Rest of 2026
India tour of England | Brook rues missed chance after his dismissal triggers collapse
Watch, ENG vs IND | Indian dressing room rides through rollercoaster of emotions in thrilling win
India tour of England | KL Rahul proud of young Indian team’s performance
ENG vs IND | Twitter reacts as Siraj goes from believing only in 'Jassi bhai' to scripting comeback win
ENG vs IND | Siraj makes Indian dreams take flight at The Oval to level series with historic six-run win
ENG vs IND | Twitter lauds Chris Woakes as he comes into bat with a sling
ENG vs IND | Twitter skeptical as Dharmasena tests limits again with takes trivial catching review
ENG vs IND | Woakes will hopefully get us across the line if it comes to that, states Root
ENG vs IND | Mammoth Brook-Root stand leaves England six down with 35 to get at Stumps on Day 4
ENG vs IND | Twitter laments as Yashasvi pushes Duckett to play his natural game in last knock of tour
ENG vs IND | Twitter laments as disbalanced Siraj turns villain to save Brook and embarrass Krishna
India tour of England | Twitter reacts as India set England a challenging target at Oval
India tour of England | Twitter in awe as Sundar reaches fifty with stunning six
India tour of England | Twitter in splits as Siraj stays put on pitch after dismissal
India tour of England | Twitter on the edge as jittery Jaiswal looks to complete century in hurry
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