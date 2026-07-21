AI Simulation | One-Day Cup | Ben Stokes' All-Round Brilliance Powers Durham Past Derbyshire in One-Day Cup
Ben Stokes produced a superb all-round performance with 2/39 spells and scoring 84 runs with the bat, which helped Durham to start the One-Day Cup with a win. Wayne Madsen helped Derbyshire to reach a strong total, but the experienced middle order of Durham helped them to win the game.
Pitch and Weather
The County Ground in Derby will provide a batter-friendly track with good pace and carry, along with a quick outfield. Seamers will be able to extract some movement with the new ball, but the pitch is expected to flatten out as the match progresses. Spinners will be able to find some assistance in the middle overs by making some variations in their pace. A first innings score in the range of 285 to 300 will be considered as competitive. The weather forecast for this game predicts mild temperatures with partly cloudy skies and no rain interruptions.
Toss
Durham wins the toss and decides to bowl first. Kasey Aldridge aims to utilise the early seam movement and restrict Derbyshire to a low total.
Lineups
Derbyshire: Harry Came (C), Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Martin Andersson, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest, Shoaib Bashir, Ben Aitchison, Nick Potts, Jack Morley
Durham: Alex Lees, Colin Ackermann, Graham Clark, Ben Stokes, Will Rhodes, Ollie Robinson, Kasey Aldridge (C), Scott Borthwick, Luke Robinson, James Minto, Duanne Olivier
Match Report
Durham started its One-Day Cup campaign with a convincing five-wicket victory over Derbyshire, with its disciplined bowling. Derbyshire started by losing the wicket of Harry Came, who was dismissed by Duanne Olivier. But Wayne Madsen was able to play a composed knock to stabilize the team's score. With Martin Andersson, he went on to build a 94-run partnership, which even helped Derbyshire to score 52/1 in the powerplay.
Ben Stokes delivered a game changing spell, as he dismissed Madsen for 76 with a short ball. This was followed by the wicket of Ross Whiteley. Martin Andersson scored 48, while Anuj Dal scored 35, but still Derbyshire struggled to accelerate in the death overs, as Kasey Aldridge and James Minto bowled well in the death overs. The hosts went on to score 271/9 in 50 overs.
Durham started its chase confidently with Alex Lees and Graham Clark finding boundaries, even after the dismissal of Colin Ackermann. Lees was able to anchor the innings while Ben Stokes launched an attack, as the duo stitched a 102-run partnership. Stokes was able to dominate the spinners with ease, as he alone went on to score 84 runs off 71 balls.
Nick Potts tried to change the game by removing Stokes and Lees in the same over, but Ollie Robinson handled the pressure well. He was supported by Will Rhodes, as they rotated strike efficiently before finishing the game with consecutive boundaries. Durham scored 275/5 with 14 balls remaining, as they went on to win the game.
Player of the Match
Ben Stokes won the Player of the Match award for his 2/39 bowling figures and scoring 84 runs in the chase. His all-round performances played a vital role in securing a win for Durham.