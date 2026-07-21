PV Sindhu's Honest Take on Virat Kohli Wins the Internet
PV Sindhu made some comments on Virat Kohli, as he helped her in a tough time. She lauded the King of Cricket as the main reason why she was able to make a comeback and eventually win a major title. Kohli continues to inspire players even from different sports.
Cricket and badminton had a collaboration together and no one knew about it. Recently, PV Sindhu has been on the headlines due to her comeback in the game. She won her first ever major trophy in the game after almost two years, a comeback which no one expected.
And recently, she revealed who was the exact reason behind the comeback. While every other player in cricket has been busy improving their game, Virat Kohli played a major role to ensure that Sindhu was able to get back on the top for the country.
In a recent tweet, Sindhu talked about her comeback and the role of Virat Kohli in it by saying, “I reached out to Virat bhai at one of the lowest points of my career. Injuries were piling up, the results weren't coming, and I just needed someone who understood. I met Virat the very next day, what we spoke about will always stay between us. But I'll always be grateful that when I needed someone, he was there.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli’s presence is not just limited to the game he plays. While he has dominated cricket, he has also helped the other players to dominate their game as well. Over the last two years, PV Sindhu had not won even a single major title, as speculations of her retirement grew. But eventually, her comeback was possible with a pep talk which unexpectedly happened with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru.