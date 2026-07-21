PV Sindhu's Honest Take on Virat Kohli Wins the Internet.

In a recent tweet, Sindhu talked about her comeback and the role of Virat Kohli in it by saying, “I reached out to Virat bhai at one of the lowest points of my career. Injuries were piling up, the results weren't coming, and I just needed someone who understood. I met Virat the very next day, what we spoke about will always stay between us. But I'll always be grateful that when I needed someone, he was there.”