Sikandar Raza Sends Strong Message in Support of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not have a good time in his international debut. And just after three games, he was dropped from the playing XI, as he now gets ready for a comeback in Zimbabwe. Sikandar Raza, the veteran Zimbabwe star, talked about Vaibhav's performances and backed him for the series.
India will be going against Zimbabwe in a three match T20I series which will start from 23 July. And this will be an important one for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is yet to give a statement while being a part of the senior team. He played three games against England but was not able to do well.
With three consecutive low scores after a promising start, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dropped for the final game. And now, he is likely to get some more opportunities as the series against Zimbabwe is all set to commence. Right before the series, Sikandar Raza had some words to say in appreciation of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
In an interview, Raza said, “Vaibhav is a supremely talented cricketer. If a 15-year-old kid is playing international cricket, criticising him just after two or three matches isn't justified. I think Vaibhav has a lot of very good senior cricketers around him. If he is managed and handled well, I think Vaibhav could be a generational talent.”
Our Take
This shows that even the other country’s experienced players such as Sikandar Raza have their faith in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He has done wonders at the age of 15, which people used to wonder about when they were a child. Being the youngest debutant for the Indian team, he just has to prove that he is a generational talent, by performing well in the next challenge, which will be a series against Zimbabwe.