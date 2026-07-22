Rahmat Shah Appointed Afghanistans New Test and ODI Captain

The Afghanistan Cricket Board had to make things come back to normal, when they used to cause upsets against the big teams. Hashmatullah Shahidi has done his job well as the captain of the team. But now it is time for Rahmat Shah to lead the team and dominate against the big teams. Cricket fans and experts have welcomed the move, hoping Rahmat's leadership will inspire the next generation of players while helping Afghanistan continue its rise as a competitive force in international cricket.