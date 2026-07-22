Twitter Buzzes After Rohit Sharma Appears with Nita Ambani at MI London Game
Rohit Sharma has not arrived back to Mumbai after the England ODI series. He was spotted yesterday by the fans as MI London played a season opener against Sunrisers Leeds. Nita Ambani and Rohit Sharma were together in the stands, raising speculations for the trade window.
Even though the Indian Premier League has ended, the news around Mumbai Indians still remains on the internet. Rohit Sharma was recently a part of the Indian team for the ODI series against England. After the series ended, the Hitman stayed in London, as he later went to attend The Hundred match.
MI London were playing in the season opener against Sunrisers Leeds. This match was the first one for the team in this tournament, as the MI franchise has expanded. And for the same, Nita Ambani was spotted in the stands, extending her support to the team in its new journey.
ROHIT SHARMA WITH NITA AMBANI FOR THE HUNDRED. pic.twitter.com/r9dZUNEnLR— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2026
Along with her stood the player who took Mumbai Indians to new heights, and it was Rohit Sharma. The Hitman was spotted in the stands along with Nita Ambani, as fans have started to make speculations for the IPL trade window.
Turning the Tables
haters wished bad for this guy always but bro turned the table every single time— 🕊️ (@x_subhaslyf_x) July 22, 2026
Rohit Sharma received a lot of criticism for his spot in the Indian cricket team. But he was able to answer them all every single time with the bat.
Just Imagine
Imagine trolling Rohit one day... and seeing him chilling with Nita Ambani the next. 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/5gHyxY2nqW— Crush Cric (@CrushCricx) July 22, 2026
Several so-called cricket fans have been trolling Rohit Sharma. Just think what they would have felt after trolling Rohit just to see him chilling with Nita Ambani the next day.
Speculations Started
Five IPL trophies. Countless memories. Let Rohit lead MI for the next 2–3 seasons before passing the baton. He deserves that ending.— Suraj (@cric_champ) July 22, 2026
Various fans think that Rohit Sharma and Nita Ambani met to talk about the IPL trade window. He should lead the team for a few more seasons before the baton gets passed.