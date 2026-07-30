Twitter Pays Tribute as Ajinkya Rahane Calls Time on His International Career

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all formats of the game. Once he was India's finest Test batsman, as he stood when the top order fell down. After being excluded from the team for over three years, he has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Test cricket will never feel the same for the Indian fans who watched the team's dominance under the leadership of Virat Kohli. He brought down a strong batting and bowling line-up for the Indian cricket team, which helped them to take the top spot in the ICC rankings and even win the Test Mace multiple times. But now, even Ajinkya Rahane has shocked the world. 

Rahane has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Even if there was a chance of him making his return to the Indian cricket team, it has gone to zero now. From the iconic series win at Gabba to even the century he scored at Lord's, Rahane had an illustrious career in the game. 

He posted a retirement video on his Instagram account, where he talked about the same. Even in the video, Rahane was seen in tears as he confirmed that he has retired from the game. 

Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same. 

Tough Watch

Surely men do not cry that easily. But watching the video of Ajinkya Rahane announcing his retirement is enough to make a grown man cry. 

History will Remember 

The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar trophy will be remembered by the fans. India got all out at the score of 36, Virat Kohli left due to personal reasons. But Rahane was announced as a captain to help the team win. 

Most Underrated 

It can be said that Ajinkya Rahane is the most underrated Test player for the Indian team. He never got the credit for all the wins secured by the Indian team when he played well.

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