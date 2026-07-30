AI Simulation | SB vs BP | Marcus Stoinis Powers Southern Brave to Dominant Win Over Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred
Marcus Stoinis went on to score 64 runs off 35 balls, as Southern Brave defeated Birmingham Phoenix by 18 runs in The Hundred. Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer were able to take the crucial breakthroughs, as Luke Wood did well in the death overs.
Pitch and Weather
The Rose Bowl is expected to be a batter-friendly track, with true bounce and fast outfield which makes it ideal for stroke play. The new ball will be able to provide some swing in the first 20 balls, before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen to play through the line. As the innings go on, the pitch is also expected to slow down bringing the spinners into the game. A score in the range of 160 to 170 will be considered as competitive at this venue. The weather conditions for this game will be clear skies with mild temperatures and no threat of rain.
Toss
Southern Brave won the toss and decided to bat first. Chris Jordan aims to use the batter-friendly conditions early in the game and set a big total for the opposition to chase.
Lineups
Southern Brave: Jamie Smith, Ben McKinney, Marcus Stoinis, David Miller, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tristan Stubbs, Chris Jordan (C), Jofra Archer, Saif Zaib, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
Birmingham Phoenix: Joe Clarke, Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Laurie Evans, Donovan Ferreira (C), Mitchell Owen, Sean Dickson, Ben Dwarshuis, Scott Currie, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Tariq
Match Report
Southern Brave was able to register a convincing 18 run victory over Birmingham Phoenix with its all-round performances at The Rose Bowl. Jamie Smith and Ben McKinney were able to give a brisk start to the team, as they went on to score 46 runs off 25 balls with the new hard ball. Scott Currie was able to break the opening stand, but Marcus Stoinis was able to rebuild with his aggressive batting style.
Marcus Stoinis and Tristan Stubbs had a 68-run partnership which put the pressure on Birmingham Phoenix’s bowling line-up. Stoinis went on to score 68 runs off 35 balls, while David Miller gave a late cameo scoring 29 runs off 14 balls. Southern Brave finished strongly, scoring 169/5 despite disciplined bowling from Ben Dwarshuis and Saqib Mahmood.
Birmingham Phoenix received a strong start as Joe Clarke and Will Smeed attacked Luke Wood in the powerplay, helping the team to score 48/1 after 25 balls. Adil Rashid was able to change the momentum with his spell, as he dismissed Will Smeed and Laurie Evans in quick succession. Donovan Ferreira was able to score 44 runs off 23 balls, as Mitchell Owen was also able to keep the chase alive with his clean hitting.
The turning point arrived when Jofra Archer came back to remove Ferreira, and Jordan trapped Owen with a slower ball. The team needed 24 runs off the final 10 balls when Luke Wood executed his yorkers perfectly. Birmingham Phoenix were restricted to 151/8 in 100 balls, handing a victory to Southern Brave.
Player of the Match
Marcus Stoinis won the Player of the Match award for scoring 64 runs off 35 balls. His knock set the tone for Southern Brave to post a strong total and eventually create some pressure on the batting line-up of Birmingham Phoenix.