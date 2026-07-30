AI Simulation | SB vs BP | Marcus Stoinis Powers Southern Brave to Dominant Win Over Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred

The Rose Bowl is expected to be a batter-friendly track, with true bounce and fast outfield which makes it ideal for stroke play. The new ball will be able to provide some swing in the first 20 balls, before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen to play through the line. As the innings go on, the pitch is also expected to slow down bringing the spinners into the game. A score in the range of 160 to 170 will be considered as competitive at this venue. The weather conditions for this game will be clear skies with mild temperatures and no threat of rain.